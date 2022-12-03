Mixed-use building proposed in Beacon

A plan has been proposed for a mixed-use project in the City of Beacon that would involve combining three lots into one and demolishing existing structures. Developers 397 Fishkill Avenue LLC and 393 Fishkill Avenue LLC, whose sole member is Jordan Haug, are seeking approval to build a three-story building that would include 3,500 square feet of commercial space for offices or retail and 12 apartments.

Attorney Taylor Palmer of the White Plains-based law firm Cuddy & Feder told the Beacon Planning Board that two of the lots are at 393 and 397 Fishkill Ave., and the third has an address of 7 Conklin Ave. He said that the developer is the contract-vendee for 7 Conkin St.

Palmer said that 393 Fishkill Ave. presently has on it a one-story commercial building that is occupied by Four Seasons Sunrooms. He said that 397 Fishkill Ave. has a one-story mixed-use building that is occupied by the law firm Letterio & Haug and a hair salon and that Conklin St. is presently improved by an existing two-family residential building.

Palmer noted that the proposal complies with zoning and is in the General Business district.

“The surrounding area includes commercial and multi-family and single-family residential developments, car dealerships, automotive repairs shops, gas stations and other retail and manufacturing uses,” Palmer said.

One of the proposed apartments would be priced in the affordable housing category as required by Beacon’s Affordable-Workforce Housing local law, which requires 10% of apartments in developments to be in the affordable category.

Because of the property’s grade, the commercial and retail space on the ground level would be at the level of Fishkill Avenue while the parking area behind the building would be at the level of the building’s second floor. The development would include 34 parking spaces to serve both the residents and requirements of the commercial space.

The City of Beacon is working on the Fishkill Avenue Rehabilitation Project, which would bring improvements to the area around the project including new curbing and a sidewalk, drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing and restriping and new roadway signs.

The applicant’s traffic consultant, Colliers Engineering & Design, has prepared a traffic study, which found that the project “is not expected to cause any significant impact in overall traffic operating conditions in the vicinity of the site.”

The planning consultant hired by Beacon to help with its review of the application, John Clarke, said that the planning board and applicant should consider the need for fencing to shield the parking lot from adjoining neighbors. Clarke said that future submissions should include: a landscaping plan with species and planting sizes provided; a lighting plan; a method for trash removal; and building elevations with major dimensions, materials, and colors noted.