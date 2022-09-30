Mercy College honored for serving Hispanic students

Dobbs Ferry-based Mercy College was honored at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., today for its role as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI). The college received the “Seal of Excelencia” from Excelencia in Education, the nation’s premier authority on efforts to accelerate the success of Latino students in higher education. Excelencia in Education has certified just 30 institutions across the country.

Mercy is the first private college in the country, as well as the first HSI in New York state, to receive the “Seal of Excelencia” certification.

Today’s announcement of the award to Mercy was made during an event at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington that had in-person guests as well as being presented virtually. Keynote speaker for the event was Allan Golston, president of U.S. programs for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mercy’s certification by Excelencia in Education comes as the college prepares to celebrate 25 years as an HSI.

“Mercy College is proud to be recognized as the first private institution of higher learning in the U.S. to receive the ‘Seal of Excelencia,'” said Tim Hall, Mercy’s president. “Nearly 175 institutions in the U.S. are private, four-year HSIs and together they serve nearly 135,000 Latino students. These students are an important part of our nation’s hope and future and deserve that we ready ourselves intentionally to support them.”

The undergraduate student population at Mercy is 44% Hispanic, a 10% increase over the last seven years. Mercy reports recently issuing more than 500 bachelor’s degrees to graduating Hispanic students, the fourth highest number in the continental U.S. among private HSIs.

Excelencia in Education requires that a recipient of the “Seal of Excelencia” prove through evidence and data that its institutional practices serving Latino students are measurable, intentional and effective. It also requires proof that an institution has created an environment where Latino students thrive and that its leadership is demonstrably committed to creating a culture of Latino student success.

“This is a validation of the hard work Mercy College has been engaged in for years to ensure equitable opportunities for success for all our students,” according to Eva Fernández, Mercy’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “The future of higher education in New York increasingly requires us to serve, and serve well, the many Hispanic students seeking a degree to advance their way in the region and the world.”

In 2015, Mercy was designated a “Bright Spot in Hispanic Education” by the White House.