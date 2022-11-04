Five animal candidates in race to become Mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo

Elections aren’t just for people – five animal candidates are vying for the title of Mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

This year, the mayoral race has five animals vying for the top job: Azriel the Common Raven, Darwin the Gopher Tortoise, Rhubarb the Two-Toed Sloth, Gantry the Sandhill Crane and Goncalo the Maned Wolf.

The election will be decided by online votes from the general public, who can vote for the candidate of their choice by making a $1 donation for each vote at https://e.givesmart.com/events/twA/. The polls close on Nov. 9 at 4:00 p.m.

The current mayor, Harry the Guinea Hog, is not seeking re-election – he became a father of eight during his term and opted to become a stay-at-home dad rather than seek another term.