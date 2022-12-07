Fairfield’s ‘Shop & Stroll’ scheduled for Dec. 8

The Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce will host their 10th Annual Holiday “Shop & Stroll” on Dec. 8.

The event kicks off with a happy hour beginning at 5:00 p.m. at South Bay, located at 55 Miller St. Participating shops along the Post Road in Fairfield will offer extended hours and an assortment of complimentary seasonal refreshments to shoppers, and there will be special discounts on food and drinks and free “Buy Local Fairfield” tote bags, while supplies last.

This year’s Holiday Stroll will feature caroling by Fairfield University’s Sweet Harmony, Fairfield Ludlowe’s Close Harmony and Aria, the Fairfield Prep Jazzuits, and Fairfield Warde’s A cappella choral group. The event wraps with a party Isla & Co., located at 11 Unquowa Road, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

“I truly look forward to this event every year to get some holiday shopping done. It is a festive and fun night where we can come together once again to support our local businesses,” said First Selectwoman Brends Kupchick.