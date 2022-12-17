Extell proposes apartments in Suffern

Extell Development Company, which has made a name for itself with residential skyscrapers in New York City, is proposing through Extell Acquisitions LLC to build a new apartment project in Suffern. Although Extell received attention as a result of its very tall projects in Manhattan, including the 131-story Central Park Tower, 75-story One57 skyscraper, and 72-story One Manhattan Square, what it’s proposing in Suffern would be only a five-story residential structure constructed over a single-floor parking garage.

Extell’s project, known as 37 Washington Avenue, involves the redevelopment of the former Avon Nail Enamel Building at that address. Nail polish was tested and stored in the building.

The cosmetics giant Avon announced on Nov. 3 that it will be closing its research and development operations (R&D) in Suffern and establishing facilities in Poland and Brazil after years of downsizing in Rockland County. Avon at one time employed an estimated 1,500 people there.

With Avon no longer needing the building at 37 Washington Ave., Suffern floated the idea of purchasing the property for about $3 million in order to use the site for municipal parking. The proposal did not move forward.

“For 136 years, breakthrough innovation has been at the core of the Avon brand with our proprietary technology and award winning, affordable beauty products,” said Angela Cretu, Avon’s CEO. “We believe this evolution of our R&D operations will give us access to a wider ecosystem of partners to drive our innovation pipeline. We’re incredibly proud of our Suffern team and grateful for the strong innovation foundation that we will build on.”

The proposed Extell project would be on a 1.87-acre site with frontage on both Washington Avenue and Suffern Place.

According to Attorney Ira Emanuel of New City-based Emanuel Law P.C., the proposed building would be generally “C” shaped, with the opening of the “C” facing Washington Avenue.

“A parking garage and entrance lobbies will take up the entire ground level,” Emanuel said. “Architectural treatment will disguise the parking level from the street. The main lobby and pedestrian entrance will face Washington Avenue, as will the vehicle entrance to the parking area. A secondary lobby and pedestrian access face Suffern Place.”

There would be a total of 106 dwelling units. There would be 36 one-bedroom units, 42 two-bedroom units and 28 three-bedroom units. There would be a total of 212 parking spaces provided.

Current zoning for the site does not allow residential uses, so Extell is asking for a zoning change to a Transit Development District (TDD).

“The site is adjacent to the downtown business district,” Emanuel said in describing the reasons for TDD zoning being appropriate. “From its Suffern Place frontage, it is a short walk to the Suffern train station.” He also pointed out that the site is near commuter bus stops.

Emanuel said that on the garage roof, in a courtyard formed by the building, the developers propose a swimming pool with pool deck, a lawn area and a hardscape courtyard. He described the outdoor amenities as linking to indoor amenities including a club room with kitchen, fitness center, yoga room, and co-working space.

In May, Extell broke ground on the $585 million Hudson Piers project in Yonkers, which is a complex of seven-story buildings containing approximately 1,400 luxury and affordable units. The comparatively low-rise project is on a 17.4-acre parcel at 159 Alexander St. At that time, Gary Barnett, founder and chairman of Extell, told the Business Journal that the company is just as happy doing low-rise projects as it is building giant skyscrapers n Manhattan.

“Building high-rises in Manhattan is an incredibly difficult job to make a success of it,” Barnett said. “Red tape, regulations, the time, the actual scale of building a building that tall is an exceptionally difficult thing to do. Tall is beautiful, short is beautiful. As long as they’re the right type of project and the right type of creative building, we’re excited to do it.”

In a zoning petition filed with Suffern’s Board of Trustees, Barnett pointed out that that Suffern’s TDD zoning district has been limited to a single parcel within 500 feet of the train station.

“The benefits of TDD on the downtown business area have become obvious, as new shops and restaurants have been opened in response to that single TDD project on Orange Avenue, now known as The Sheldon apartment building,” Barnett said. “TDD has been a catalyst for downtown growth. The site is appropriate for the expansion of the TDD.”