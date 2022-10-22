Developer chosen for Kingston project

Kingston has selected a developer for a project to be built on city-owned property at 615 Broadway. The Baxter Building Corp. based in Poughkeepsie was chosen as the developer of the property based on its response to a Request for Expressions of Interest (REI) issued by the city this year. Previously, in 2018, the city had issued a Request for Proposals to develop the property that did not bring responses resulting in a project moving forward.

In this year’s REI, Kingston called for proposals to include a mix of high-quality market rate, workforce and affordable units and said that the development should implement green-building technologies and sustainable practices.

Baxter proposes building a 60-unit residential complex with approximately 30% of the units to be priced in the affordable category. The project also includes a publicly accessible covered courtyard.