Developer chosen for Kingston project

Kingston has selected a developer for a project to be built on city-owned property at 615 Broadway. The Baxter Building Corp. based in Poughkeepsie was chosen as the developer of the property based on its response to a Request for Expressions of Interest (REI) issued by the city this year. Previously, in 2018, the city had issued a Request for Proposals to develop the property that did not bring responses resulting in a project moving forward.
In this year’s REI, Kingston called for proposals to include a mix of high-quality market rate, workforce and affordable units and said that the development should implement green-building technologies and sustainable practices.
Baxter proposes building a 60-unit residential complex with approximately 30% of the units to be priced in the affordable category. The project also includes a publicly accessible covered courtyard.
Baxter has developed more than 1,000 housing units and more than 300,000 square feet of commercial and community facility space throughout the Hudson Valley.
The development site is at the corner of Broadway and Henry Street where the Kings Inn motel stood until 2011.
“This property is a pivotal space in the heart of Midtown Kingston which has been sitting vacant for far too long,” Mayor Steve Noble said. “We’re excited for the next step in the process of developing this site into a true community asset. This will be a partnership between the City of Kingston and Baxter that will breathe new life into the heart of the Broadway Corridor and Midtown Arts District.”
Developer Eric Baxter said, “It is our goal to provide a quality development that will bring new housing options to the city.”
