Chicago leads the nation (again) for bed bug infestations

Phil Hall
For the third consecutive year, Chicago has earned the unfortunate distinction of being the leading city listed on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.

For this year’s list, Chicago, New York and Philadelphia continued to hold onto their first, second and third rankings, respectively, with Cleveland and Los Angeles rounding out the top five cities. Orkin determined its ranking based on treatment data from the metro areas where the company performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2021, through Nov. 30, 2022. The ranking included both residential and commercial treatments.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it’s important they know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist. “Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

Photo courtesy CDC

