Celebrating real estate projects

There were reasons to celebrate in recent days for the organizations and people behind three real estate projects in Westchester, two of which involved the State University of New York, SUNY.

SUNY WCC

SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark completion of its project to transform what had been the vacant third floor of the former Sears store in the Cross County Center in Yonkers into an educational center. The lower floors of the building are to be occupied by Target, which will have its first Yonkers store at the location. SUNY WCC signed a lease for 40,000 square feet of space, expanding on its existing presence at the outdoor shopping center.

Its high-tech facilities include what are known as HyFlex Classrooms. They are configured to support a flexible teaching environment that enables face-to-face and online learning to take place simultaneously. The new location includes fashion design, computer and science labs.

“Supporting students where they live and work is essential to the SUNY WCC experience,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said during the ceremony. “I am proud of our efforts to freeze tuition and expand services so the residents of southern Westchester can have even more opportunities to better themselves and their families both now and for generations to come.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano welcomed the new SUNY facility and expressed confidence that the city could offer internships and job opportunities for SUNY WCC students.

Dr. Belinda S. Miles, president of SUNY WCC said, “Our new Yonkers location makes the most affordable college in the region geographically convenient for the thousands of residents in southern Westchester and the northern Bronx who seek a high-quality post-secondary education and gain high-demand middle-skills jobs.”

Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty, which owns the shopping center with Benenson Capital Management, said. “Cross County Center operates as a ‘town square’ for the community and we believe SUNY Westchester’s expansion and commitment to the center will further its success and add to its dynamism and vibrancy.”

BROADVIEW

The residential project Broadview being built at the campus of SUNY Purchase in Purchase hosted a topping-off ceremony to celebrate the final beam for the senior living community being put in place.

The beam bore signatures of future residents, or “Charter Members,” to memorialize their commitment to the community as their names became part of the building’s structure. The development is scheduled to open next fall.

“The excitement surrounding this project is one of the things that most drew me to Purchase two years ago,” said Dr. Milagros Peña, president of Purchase College. “Broadview will transform our campus, physically and intellectually. Beyond the beautiful new buildings and shared outdoor space, Broadview has the potential to make new connections between students and faculty and residents and create new opportunities for intergenerational learning.”

Broadview says that more than 92% of the 220 units in the $320 million project have been reserved. The project is on a 40-acre section of the SUNY campus. A law signed in 2011 by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo authorized SUNY to lease out the parcel for the development.

Broadview is being co-developed by Senior Care Development LLC an LCS Development LLC and will be operated by Life Care Services.

57 ALEXANDER ST.

A residential building at 57 Alexander St. in Yonkers was the scene of another topping-off ceremony. Developers Rose Associates and Battery Global Advisors joined with Callahan Construction Managers to mark that milestone.

The project Alexander Crossing is on a four-acre parcel on the Hudson River waterfront. The seven-story, 440-unit building will offer more than 40,000 square feet of amenities, including a landscaped public esplanade along the waterfront, an outdoor heated swimming pool and a roof deck with grilling stations and dining area.

“What is happening in downtown Yonkers is invigorating and we are pleased to be a part of the excitement,” said Rose Associates’ CEO Amy Rose.

The event was highlighted by a buffet lunch for all of the construction workers.