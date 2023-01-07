Casino opens in Newburgh

As we previously reported it would, the new casino Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV) opened Dec. 28 in the Newburgh Mall, occupying space that formerly housed the BonTon department store. Executives from Genting Group, the Malaysia-based international travel and leisure company that owns Resorts World, joined with local officials and community leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The opening event included a lion dance performance in which costumed dancers chase away bad fortune and welcome good fortune while moving rhythmically to the sounds of cymbals and drums. While the traditional Chinese dance is performed to celebrate the Lunar New Year, it also is used at events such as the opening of a new business. It became popular in Malaysia after being introduced there by Chinese immigrants.

More than 1,000 people waited on line to enter the casino when it opened for business after the ceremony.

“The first week has been extraordinary and exceeded our wildest imaginations,” Meghan Taylor, vice president of government affairs and public relations for Resorts World New York told the Business Journals. “On opening day, guests lined up from one end of the mall to the other … and the excitement only grew throughout the day and over the holiday weekend. We are thrilled with the reaction.”

Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, said, “Along with our partners in Orange County, we are elated the casino is now open for business and we can’t wait for the area to begin to reap the benefits. We’ve received such a warm welcome from the Hudson Valley community and hope residents swing by to check us out.”

RWHV features 60,000 square feet of gaming and hospitality space, including 1,200 electronic slot machines and electronic table games, as well as the Resorts World Bet Sports Bar. The casino is expected to help revitalize the mall and benefit existing tenants as well as attracting new ones.