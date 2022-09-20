Cardinal Dolan visits Stepinac for 75th anniversary celebration

The Archbishop of New York, Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, has visited the White Plains campus of Archbishop Stepinac High School to mark the start of the school’s 75th anniversary celebration. Cardinal Dolan celebrated a Mass of the Holy Spirit on Sept. 19 with a congregation of more than 1,000 worshippers gathered on the school’s front lawn adjacent to Mamaroneck Avenue.

The all-boys Catholic high school opened in Sept. 1948 with freshman and sophomore classes and reached its full complement of students in 1950. The Class of 1951 was Stepinac’s first graduating class. The school was built to accommodate more than 1,300 students.

During the Mass, which Cardinal Dolan celebrated on the terrace in front of the school’s main doors, he blessed the school’s main doors, repeating the same ceremony that was conducted by Francis Cardinal Spellman in 1948 when the school opened.

Following the Mass, Cardinal Dolan toured the school and learned from students and faculty members about the school’s new STEAM Center, Finance Center equipped with real-time stock tickers and Bloomberg terminals, Health Sciences Lab and one of the cutting-edge learning spaces modeled after Columbia University classrooms.

The Cardinal then visited the recently completed Library Commons and he took time to greet guests including members of the board of trustees, alumni, benefactors, community leaders, parents, members of the administration and faculty. Cardinal Dolan also learned details about the 75th anniversary fund-raising campaign that will culminate with a gala at the Westchester Country Club on May 5.