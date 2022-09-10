Back to school with backpacks

More than 1,500 Yonkers public school students received free backpacks loaded with back to school supplies through the annual Yonkers Mayor’s Back to School Drive.

Donations of goods, services and funds to renew the program for its 11th year came from Yonkers residents and city employees along with local corporate and nonprofit sponsors including: Heavenly Productions Foundation; Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts; PCNY Auto Body; Garden of Eden; Castle Royale; Fuelco; Rock & Rod’s Collector Car Club; Ridge Hill; and Elite Investigations.