Art donated to housing authority

Yonkers artist Biagio (Gino) Civale has donated sixty-three woodcuts to the Yonkers Housing Authority for it to use in decorating its residential buildings.

A woodcut is an image printed from a piece of wood that has been carved. Sharp tools are used to carve the image onto the surface of the wood. Parts of the image that are to be printed are left raised while those portions not to be printed are carved out so that they’re lower. Ink is applied to the raised areas of the wood and an impression is made onto a piece of paper.

Civale was born in Italy in 1935, He learned and developed his mixed media artistry in Europe and came to Yonkers about 45 years ago. His studio is n Lee Avenue in Yonkers. In addition to his art being found in museums, galleries and private collections around the world, his works are on display in public buildings such as Yonkers City Hall and the Bernice Spreckman Community Center on Midland Avenue in Yonkers.