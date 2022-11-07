An election for the future

While New Yorkers have had the opportunity for early voting before election day, voters in Connecticut on Nov. 8 will have the chance to decide whether the state constitution should be amended to allow the legislature to pass legislation establishing early in-person voting. The possible change in Connecticut election law, which would make it easier to vote, stands in sharp contrast to some of what is happening around the U.S. as efforts are underway to restrict voting rights, amplify false claims that voting systems are corrupt and discredit democracy as the best way to decide who is in power.

Some right-wing cable network commentators and Republican candidates already are charging that the election will be fraudulent. On the liberal side, some cable network commentators and Democratic candidates are expressing fears that this election could bring about the end of democracy in the U.S. if right-wing extremists win offices that put them in positions where they can dismantle the current voting process.

Polling indicates that Republican election deniers, who still promulgate without evidence claims that the 2020 Presidential Election was fraudulent along with other extreme conspiracy theories stand excellent chances of being elected to various offices. These range from seats in the U.S. Senate to governorships and local positions.

Trump supporter Herschel Walker is in a tight race in Georgia with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz trails Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman by only about five points in most polls in a tight race for U.S. Senate. Even in usually solidly Democrat New York, Trump supporter Congressman Lee Zeldin has tightened the race with incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In Connecticut, incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont faces Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. Also running is Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling. The Lt. Gov. candidates are Democrat Susan Bysiewicz, Republican Laura Devlin and Independent Stewart Beckett.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is seeking his third term, while Republican Leora Levy is running to defeat him.

In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District, Democrat Jim Himes is running for reelection against Republican Jayne Stevenson. All of Connecticut’s seats in Congress are up for grabs, as are all of the seats in the state’s General Assembly. There are contests for statewide offices of treasurer, comptroller, secretary of state and attorney general, with current Attorney General William Tong facing challenges from Republican Jessica Kordas, Independent A. P. Pascarella and Ken Krayeske of the Green Party.

In New York, former Congressman Antonio Delgado, who was appointed Lt. Gov. by Hochul is running for a full four-year term. He’s up against Republican Allison Esposito.

State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is seeking reelection, opposed by Republican Paul Rodriguez. Attorney General Letitia James is seeking another term and Republican Michael Henry is seeking to replace her.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is seeking a fifth term in the Senate. He’s opposed by Republican Joe Pinion and LaRouche Party candidate Diane Sare.

New York’s seats in the House of Representatives all are to be filled, with incumbent Democrat Jamaal Bowman facing Republican challenger Miriam Flisser for the 16th Congressional District seat. Attracting a lot of attention and the subject of heavy television advertising has been the race for the 17th Congressional District seat pitting incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney against Republican State Assemblyman Mile Lawler. First Lady Jill Biden made an appearance in Westchester on Oct. 30 to campaign for Maloney.

In the first two days of early voting in New York, there were 261,735 votes cast according to the state Board of Elections. Of the total, 16,236 votes were recorded in Westchester. New York has had early in-person voting since 2019. In the 2020 Presidential Election, the first two days of early voting saw 422,126 votes cast.