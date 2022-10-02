$25M affordable housing campus opens in Kingston

Landmark Place, a $25 million housing development by the nonprofit organization RUPCO, which also serves as the property manager and the service provider, has opened in Kingston. An open house on Sept. 21 followed a ribbon-cutting that had been held earlier to mark completion of the project.

Landmark Place is located at 300 Flatbush Ave., on a 14-acre site. It includes the historic preservation and renovation of a building previously known as the Kingston Almshouse along with a newly-constructed four-story apartment building.

The preserved and renovated building is known as Landmark West and the new construction is Landmark East. Landmark West contains 34 studio apartments and is designed for formerly homeless persons. Landmark East has 32 one-bedroom units. Both are intended for seniors age 55 and up and the complex also will house people needing special services. Among the special services are: medication management and training by an on-site Licensed Practical Nurse; living skills training; and socialization activities.

The special services are funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, which provides a rental and operating subsidy through the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance.

Kevin O’Connor, CEO of RUPCO, said, “Landmark Place combines RUPCO’s work to provide supportive housing for our most vulnerable with our capacity to do both adaptive re-use of historic buildings and construct new, innovative buildings.”

“New York’s seniors deserve access to safe, affordable, and supportive housing in the neighborhoods they call home,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “Developments like Landmark Place are providing affordable homes, promoting the well-being of residents, and strengthening our communities for the future.”

Landmark Place is considered part of the state’s $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan that will increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

All 66 rental apartments at Landmark Place are priced to be affordable to senior households with incomes at or below 60% of the Area Median Income.

Amenities at the development include: a front desk that is staffed 24-hours a day, seven days a week; laundry facilities; an on-site superintendent; garden space; and in-house transportation with drivers to assist in transporting residents.

State financing for Landmark Place included $2.4 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that generated $8.5 million in equity and $9.5 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The state’s Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation approved Federal and State Historic Tax Credits that generated $1.5 million in equity. The New York State Federal Home Loan Bank awarded a $1.3 million grant and TD Bank provided a $125,000 grant. Additional financing came from the National Equity Fund.

“I am thrilled to see the grand opening of Landmark Place,” Kingston’s Mayor Steve Noble said. “The adaptive re-use of an architectural gem, supportive housing for seniors and vets, and additional affordable rental units into our critically-low housing stock … supports so many of our shared goals in the City of Kingston.”

Acting Ulster County Executive Johanna Contreras said, “Since the late 1800s, the site of Landmark Place has been a place of caring for the community. These new units, with their amenities, will make a positive impact on vulnerable seniors for decades to come.”

The state’s Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “We are thrilled to have been able to partner with RUPCO and our fellow state agencies to breathe new life into the historic Kingston Almshouse in a way that honors the building’s long legacy of public service. With 66 affordable homes for seniors and veterans, including 35 with supportive services, the new development will provide a haven for New Yorkers to age in place with dignity in a comfortable and engaging living environment. “

Keith Nisbet, head of the community capital group at TD Bank, said, “TD Bank is proud to have partnered with RUPCO to provide seniors in the community with a safe place that they can call home. TD Bank seeks opportunities to collaborate to address the growing issue of affordable housing.”

According to Emily Chen, managing director of the National Equity Fund, “We are inspired by our partners at RUPCO and their dedication to supporting vulnerable populations and improving communities. Landmark Place is a creative and unique development that blends historic preservation with new construction to deliver exactly what the community needs.”