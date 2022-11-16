$20M renovation of Philipse Manor Hall completed

Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Yonkers Nov. 16 for the opening of the Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site after a $20 million renovation of the building and grounds. She was joined by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, State Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow and other officials for a ribbon-cutting and tour.

“The people who lived, worked and traded at the Philipse family home in the 18th century had a tremendous impact on shaping the Lower Hudson Valley,” Hochul said. “This renovation of Philipse Manor Hall reflects New York state’s strong commitment to preserving our shared heritage, illuminating the full spectrum of our state’s diverse culture and history.”

In addition to being a National Historic Landmark, Philipse Manor Hall is a Yonkers City Landmark. No only was the building restored, but the grounds were upgraded as well to improve accessibility. A addition was added that has new bathrooms and an elevator. New exhibits have been designed as part of the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s “Our Whole History” initiative, which provides an objective look at the state’s history including the slavery that at one time was practiced at Philipse Manor.

Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “This commitment to new exhibits, interpretation, and programming across our historic site system better depicts the diversity, humanity, and influence of our state’s peoples and further highlights the role that traditionally under-represented communities have played in shaping our state’s history.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer explained, “The Manor House dates back to the 1600’s and was home to Frederick Philipse III, and also served as the first Yonkers Village Hall in 1872. This extensive restoration brings the site up to the 21st Century and will allow future generations to experience its rich history through new art, exhibits, presentations and educational programs.”

According to Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, “We show history through telling the whole story. With the addition of key Yonkers figures and milestones, Philipse Manor Hall will now be a place that takes our residents and visitors on a bona fide journey. I want to thank our partners at the state level for this investment which will document and preserve our city’s growth and development for generations to come.”

Philipse Manor Hall in the past has had about 15,000 visitors a year. The renovations and new historical exhibits are expected to double that number to approximately 30,000 a year.