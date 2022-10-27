2,000 tulips to be planted for Parkinson’s disease awareness

Parkinsons Wellness Project (PWP) will plant 2,000 tulips at Clover Stadium in Pomona on Nov. 1 at 11:30 a.m.

Tulips are the international symbol for Parkinson’s disease and the bulbs will be planted in The Garden of Hope, which the organization plans to be dedicated as a public space for meditation and reflection in 2023. Supernus Pharmaceuticals is sponsoring the event.

Also, a brick “Path to a Cure” is being constructed next to the tulips to support PWP’s ongoing programs and events. People wishing to purchase a brick to support the cause or remember a loved one can buy a single 4” x 8” brick with three lines of copy for $150 or an 8” x 8” brick with five lines for $295.