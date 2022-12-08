Priceline in new pact with British Airways and Iberia

The Norwalk-headquartered online travel agency Priceline has signed a New Distribution Capability (NDC) agreement with British Airways and Iberia, part of International Airlines Group (IAG).

According to the company, the NDC partnership will allow travelers searching and booking on Priceline to gain access to the airline group’s full range of fares and additional product offerings, including flexible booking options and ancillaries, such as seat selection and checked bags. The new strategic partnership also extends across Priceline’s parent company, Booking Holdings, including Agoda, who continues to strengthen its flight and connected trip proposition within the Asia Pacific region.

“Priceline’s new connectivity to British Airways and Iberia allows us to further our mission to provide our customers with the very best in travel deals, whether traveling domestically or abroad,” said Matthew Bell, vice president of flights at Priceline. “We are thrilled to expand our valued partnership with IAG.”