Spirit Airlines to begin flights between Bradley Airport and Jamaica

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) has announced that Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is inaugurating flights between Bradley International Airport and Jamaica.

The new nonstop service will launch tomorrow, linking Bradley with Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. The CAA first announced the introduction of the service last September.

The new route marks the first time that passengers can fly directly between Connecticut and Jamaica. The CAA noted that Connecticut has the fifth largest population of residents with Jamaican ancestry among all U.S. states, with more than 56,000 residents claiming Jamaican ancestry.