Rockland County offers $278K in grants to tourism entities

Phil Hall
Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Lucy Redzposki, the county’s director of economic development and tourism, have announced $278,000 is being allocating in grants to 29 organizations promoting tourism.

Day’s office pointed out that tourism-generated sales and local taxes saves the average Rockland County household $556 in yearly property taxes to maintain current services.

“Tourism has endless benefits; it creates jobs, strengthens economies, and contributes to infrastructure development,” said Day. “When visitors explore our downtowns, eat at our restaurants, or shop in our stores, they are not just fueling our economy, they are stabilizing taxes for our residents.”

“Economic development via tourism plays a major role in the health and vitality of the county,” added Redzeposki. “The organizations awarded today will be able to showcase our county and attract visitors.”

Among the organizations receiving grants are the Garner Arts Center ($17,000), the Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education ($10,000), the Penguin Rep Theatre ($17,000), the Rockland County Police Emerald Society ($2,000) and Visit Nyack ($25,000).

Photo courtesy Rockland County Police Emerald Society Pipes & Drums Band

