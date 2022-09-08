Breeze Airways debuts service from Bradley Airport to Las Vegas

Breeze Airways has launched a nonstop service connecting Bradley International Airport with Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The airline’s started the service on Wednesday and is promoting the route with a special sale fare from $69 one-way from Bradley to Las Vegas. The $69 fare is on sale through Sept. 13 for travel from Oct. 26 through Feb. 14.

“With the launch of new, nonstop service to Las Vegas with Breeze Airways, we are thrilled to offer our passengers now even more low-cost travel options,” said Kevin A. Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “We thank Breeze for their continued confidence in Bradley International Airport and look forward to our ongoing partnership in strengthening their presence in Connecticut.”