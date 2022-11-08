Bermuda ends pandemic-era travel authorization for visitors

The Bermuda government is ending the travel authorization required for visitors that went into place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The requirement for an approved travel authorization, along with an associated $40 fee and proof of vaccination or medical insurance, will no longer be a condition of travel from Nov. 14.

In its place, the Bermuda Tourism Authority will reinstate the Bermuda Arrival Card, a digital form for visitors only, which was in place prior to the onset of the pandemic. The form captures visitor data, generating critical tourism statistics for the country and provides visitors, who opt-in, with relevant, timely communications to enhance their stay. The Bermuda Arrival Card is a simple online form that can be completed in mere minutes, prior to travel to the island.

“Our government has delivered on our pledge to protect the health and safety of our residents and visitors and now with the earlier end date for the travel authorization, travel to Bermuda will be simpler for our visitors,” said Minister of Tourism Vance Campbell.

Photo: Joshua Davis Photography / Flickr Creative Commons