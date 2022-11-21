Thanksgiving Day gas prices forecast to break 10-year record

GasBuddy, the fuel savings platform, is forecasting national average for a gallon of regular gas on Thanksgiving will be $3.68, nearly 30 cents higher than last year more than 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

GasBuddy is also predicting 38% of Americans will be on the road over the holiday weekend, up from 31% last year – although 73% of Americans will not be crossing state lines in their travels. For the 62% of Americans not planning on road tripping for Thanksgiving, 21% said they are choosing not to drive due to high fuel prices.

“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline prices earlier this year, which have fallen significantly since mid-summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased.”

As of this morning, AAA reported the national average for a gallon regular gas is $3.66. with the Connecticut average at $3.70 and the New York average at $3.85.