Texas company receives contract to manage CTtransit divisions

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has awarded RATP Dev USA a four-year contract for the management of the Stamford, Hartford and New Haven divisions of CTtransit.

RATP Dev USA is a multi-modal urban public transit operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system that provides bus services in eight divisions – and under the terms of the contract, RATP Dev USA will manage the five other divisions which are operated by private companies.

The new contract, which comes with the potential for two two-year extensions, takes effect on Dec. 31.

“We are excited to announce the selection of a new operator of our robust CTtransit system. Riders will continue to have the same great service when we change operators,” said CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti. “We look forward to working closely with RATP Dev USA as we continue to improve our system to give our valued customers a top-notch experience. We will build on the incredible momentum happening with our public transportation system to get people where they need to be safely and efficiently.”

