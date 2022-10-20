Rolls-Royce previews its first all-electric vehicle

The British luxury automobile manufacturer Rolls-Royce has announced the creation of its first all-electric vehicle: Spectre, which is scheduled for sale in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Spectre is being promoted as the world’s first “Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé” and is expected to cover 323 miles on a single charge via a power consumption of 2.9 miles per kWh. The two-door, four-seat vehicle weighs 6,659 pounds – with more than 1,500 pounds of insulation to guarantee a quiet drive – and it is longer than a full-sized SUV. The vehicle’s interior includes a “Starlight Headliner” feature that brings thousands of tiny lights across its ceiling.

Rolls-Royce did not set a price for Spectre, but estimated it would be in the range of its Cullinan ($351,250) and Phantom ($460,000) models.