MTA to replace some Port Jervis line trains with buses

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will be temporarily replacing the midday weekday trains and all weekend on the Port Jervis line with buses.

The switch to buses will begin on Sept. 11 at 4:00 a.m. and continue through Nov. 13 at 3:00 a.m. According to the MTA, this will enable crews from Metro-North Railroad and NJ Transit to replace 10,000 wood cross-ties, three switches and perform track joint welds.

During this time, trains will operate normally between Suffern and Hoboken. Customers traveling to or from stations beyond Suffern will be able to transfer between trains and buses at Ramsey Route 17 Station. MTA added that customers should allow for extra travel time during this period.

Photo courtesy of MTA