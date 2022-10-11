Local gas prices spike over the past week

Gas prices in Connecticut and New York have experienced an upswing over the past week, according to new data from AAA.

The current average for a gallon of regular gas in the state is now $3.45, up from $3.27 one week ago. The price is also slightly lower than the $3.59 from one month ago; one year ago, the average statewide price was $3.30. Fairfield County has the highest average price among the state’s counties at $3.53.

Across the state border, New York’s average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.64, up from $3.59 last week. The price was $3.89 one month ago and $3.35 one year ago. Within the Hudson Valley region, Westchester has the highest countywide average price at $3.74 while Ulster County has the lowest at $3.59.

However, both Connecticut and New York’s respective averages are below the national average of $3.92. California has the highest statewide average at $6.28.