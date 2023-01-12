Home Government Latimer: Ridership up during Bee-Line’s fare-free bus program

Latimer: Ridership up during Bee-Line’s fare-free bus program

By
Phil Hall
-

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the revived fare-free Bee-Line bus program that took place in November and December resulted in significant increases in ridership.

The program ran from Nov. 19 through Nov. 27, and again on Dec. 7 through Dec. 26. When the program concluded, more than 1.7 million passengers rode the fixed route bus system, generating a 10% increase in ridership on weekdays and Saturdays compared to average fall 2020 ridership. Latimer also pointed out that weekdays and Saturday ridership during the fare-free period reached 95% of pre-pandemic ridership, while on Sundays the levels were closer to 90%.

The free fares were also valid on Bee-Line’s ParaTransit system, a shared ride service for which reservations must be made in advance. Throughout the fare-free period, over 19,000 ParaTransit reservations were made.

The county government first offered a free rides program last summer, which resulted in a 37% increase in ridership during the three-month period of June, July and August, compared to the prior three-month period in March, April and May.

“My administration is constantly looking for ways to save Westchester residents money – and when it came to fare-free buses – Westchester residents certainly took advantage,” Latimer said. “By both saving some extra cash around the holiday season and taking the environmentally friendly mass transit option to get where they needed to go, our state-of-the-art Bee-line bus system showed just how valuable it is for those who live, work or visit Westchester.”

Photo by Adam E. Moreira / Wikimedia Commons.

Previous articleNew head of business banking at Union Savings Bank
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here