Hertz and GM in electric vehicle partnership

Hertz and General Motors Co. have announced an agreement in which Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop electric vehicles (EVs) over the next five years.

In a joint press statement, the companies said this plan is the largest expansion of EVs among fleet customers and the broadest for vehicle categories and price points — from compact and midsize SUVs to pickups, luxury vehicles and more. The agreement will encompass EV deliveries through 2027.

Hertz expects to begin taking delivery of Chevrolet Bolt EVs (pictured here) and Bolt EUVs in the first quarter of next year.

“It’s exciting that two iconic American companies that have shaped the evolution of transportation for more than a century are coming together to redefine the future of mobility in the 21st century,” said Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with GM on this initiative, which will dramatically expand our EV offering to Hertz customers, including leisure and business travelers, rideshare drivers and corporates.”

“Our work with Hertz is a huge step forward for emissions reduction and EV adoption that will help create thousands of new EV customers for GM,” said GM Chairwoman and CEO Mary Barra. “With the vehicle choice, technology and driving range we’re delivering, I’m confident that each rental experience will further increase purchase consideration for our products and drive growth for our company.”