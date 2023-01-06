Goodyear previews tire made from 90% sustainable materials

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) is taking sustainability to the road with a new demonstration tire comprised of 90% sustainable materials.

The tire includes 17 featured ingredients across 12 different components, including four different types of carbon black that are produced from methane, carbon dioxide, plant-based oil and end-of-life tire pyrolysis oil feedstocks, along with soybean oil, silica produced from rice husk waste residue and polyester recycled from post-consumer bottles. The demonstration tire has passed all applicable regulatory testing as well as Goodyear’s internal testing.

“We continue to make progress toward our goal of introducing the first 100% sustainable-material tire in the industry by 2030,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president of global operations and chief technology officer. “The past year was a pivotal one toward achieving this goal. We researched new technologies, identified opportunities for further collaboration and utilized our team’s tenacity to not only demonstrate our capabilities to produce a 90% sustainable-material tire, but to also produce a tire with up to 70% sustainable-material content this year. Our team continues to showcase its innovation and commitment to building a better future.”