Elon Musk says PepsiCo will be first to receive Tesla’s new electric semi truck

Elon Musk has announced production has begun on Tesla’s new electric commercial semi truck and Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo Inc. will receive the first deliveries of the new vehicle.

“Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!” Musk tweeted, adding “500 mile range & super fun to drive.”

According to a Reuters report, Musk first previewed the prototype of the battery-powered Semi in 2017 and predicted the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019. However, part shortages forced multiple delays in the production.

The truck is expected to cost $180,000, and Reuters noted it would qualify for a tax break of up to $40,000 under a U.S. subsidy program approved by the U.S. Senate. PepsiCo reserved 100 of trucks in 2017.

Photo courtesy of Tesla