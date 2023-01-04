CT gas prices drop below national average, but NY prices remain elevated

Gas prices in Connecticut have fallen below the national average while New York’s prices remain above the nationwide level, according to new data from AAA.

As of this morning, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.26. In Connecticut, the average is $3.19, which is also the lowest price for the New England states. Fairfield County has Connecticut’s highest average gas price at $3.31 per gallon – in comparison, both neighboring Litchfield and New Haven counties have $3.16 per gallon averages.

Across the state border, New York’s is $3.45, which is the second highest average price for the Northeast – only Pennsylvania at $3.64 is higher. Within the Hudson Valley region, Westchester and Putnam counties have the highest average prices at $3.63 and $3.62, respectively, while Ulster County has the lowest average at $3.29.

However, AAA is predicting an increase in gas prices following late December’s winter storms and frigid temperatures, which caused gas prices to spike as refineries in Texas and the Gulf Coast were forced to shut down temporarily.

“The cost of gas will likely rise a bit more before this surge stalls due to less expensive oil and a return to seasonal driving patterns,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But 2022 will go down as a record year with a national annual average of $3.96. According to fuel expert Tom Kloza of OPIS, that’s 40 to 50 cents more than the previous peak years of 2011 through 2014.”