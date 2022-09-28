Connecticut found lacking in new infrastructure report card

Connecticut’s infrastructure received mediocre grades in a new report card issued by the Connecticut Society of Civil Engineers in collaboration with the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The new report card evaluated five infrastructure networks – roads, bridges, rail transportation, drinking water systems, and wastewater systems – with the state receiving an overall grade of C. The state’s rail transportation scored the highest grade with a C, while bridges and drinking water copped a C, wastewater systems took a C- and roads earned a D+.

“The age of our infrastructure is a challenge across the categories,” said the report summary. “Connecticut has some of the oldest infrastructure in the country, much of it over 50 years old and beyond its intended life. While some conditional improvements have been made in recent years, there remains a significant long-term funding gap between predicted funding and needed capital improvements. This gap puts any progress at risk.”

The report also noted that due to the current inflationary economy, “capital improvement projects out for bid today are coming in significantly higher and gas tax receipts have been reduced. Connecticut’s civil engineers are working hard to do more with recent public investment. But it remains vital that Connecticut’s leaders back a bold vision for our infrastructure to foster opportunities that improve our economy and increase prosperity for residents.”