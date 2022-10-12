Carfax warns used car shoppers about hurricane-flooded automobiles

Hurricane Ian’s path of wreckage across Florida and the Carolinas potentially damaged as many as 358,000 vehicles, according to new data from Carfax which also estimated 400,000 water-damaged cars were already on the road this year prior to the hurricane’s arrival.

Carfax is warning used car shoppers to be aware that these waterlogged vehicles could resurface anywhere around the country. The company is offering a free online tool that shows where flood-damaged cars have been identified, along with a checklist for consumers to identify whether a car for sale may have been damaged by flooding.

“We are seeing these flooded cars show up all around the country, putting unsuspecting buyers at risk,” said Emilie Voss, a Carfax spokesperson. “Cosmetically these cars might look great, but if you don’t know what to look for, it’s nearly impossible to tell they are literally rotting from the inside out. Floodwater can cause mechanical, electrical, health and safety issues in a vehicle even if it was submerged for only a short time.”