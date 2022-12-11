Proposed Norwalk sports complex receives approval

The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) has given its unanimous approval for the transformation of 129 Woodward Ave. from its current state as a disused warehouse into a new sports complex to be called “The SoNo House.”

The proposed reinvention of the property will see the 38,000-square-foot interior completely revamped to provide two golf simulators, four pickleball courts and five courts for the Latin American racket sport of “padel,” which is similar to tennis but allows for the ball to be bounced off of the walls and returns to be made from outside the court.

A raised mezzanine area and lounges throughout will provide spaces for spectating, concessions and retail space. The facilities are anticipated to have 45 employees, according to the applicants.

As for the site’s exterior, the property’s landscaping will be improved with additional tree plantings, and up to 60 parking spaces are included in the proposed plan, almost doubling the 32 current spots. The increase is the result of better utilizing the existing space, which is currently unpaved and designed for larger vehicles. Plans also call for EV charging stations. The facility is also very close to a bus stop and Woodward Park, where the city has already provided several outdoor pickleball courts for the public.

The building’s exterior will be untouched apart from the addition of a small sign highlighting the new tenant.

The plan is being implemented by the current site owner, 129 Woodward Ave LLC. Two principals of the company, Mark Fischl and Patricio Misitrano, joined a recent virtual meeting of the PZC, which also discussed the placement of the new trees and the viability of installing solar panels on the roof were discussed.

A push by the commission for installing photovoltaic panels anticipated by Liz Suchy, a partner at Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessy LLP, the attorney presenting the proposed repurposing.

“We are investigating solar panels, if possible,” she said, “we don’t think they will be feasible, but we will investigate as Commissioner [Nicholas] Kantor usually asks us to do.” She noted that while the roof is mostly bare, a structural evaluation to determine if the roof is currently strong enough to facilitate the installation is still pending.

Commissioner Jacquen Jordan-Byron also mused about possible collaboration between the facility and public-school students.

“In this particular area there is a school that will be built,” Jordan-Byron said, referring to the South Norwalk elementary school which has been working its own way through planning and zoning. “I was wondering, will you have a relationship with the students at the school for teaching them pickleball?”

“That’s an excellent question,” replied Suchy. “As a matter of fact, I have had these conversations directly with Mr. Fischl and he has expressed interest in having a relationship to expose kids in the neighborhood and adults to the sport.”

The facility will also offer both memberships and non-member rentals of courts and the golf simulators according to Misitrano.

“You can become a member and then reserve courts, or if you don’t want to be a member you can still come and play,” Misitrano said.