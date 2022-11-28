Xerox tapped by U.K.’s defense ministry for five-year contract

Xerox has been selected by the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD) for a five-year contract designed to reduce paper consumption and meet government targets for net-zero carbon emissions before 2050.

The U.K.-based unit of the Norwalk-headquartered Xerox reported that it will deploy its Managed Print Services to reduce device numbers, energy consumption and the volume of printed and photocopied material within the MOD. Xerox will also enroll the MOD in both its PrintReleaf reforestation program and its Eco Box service that provides for the return of used imaging supplies.

The transition process will begin in Spring of 2023 and continue until Spring of 2024.

“This win marks a continuation of Xerox’s 10 year plus relationship with the MOD and it’s a true testament to the team that we are now seen as such a trusted advisor,” said Darren Cassidy, managing director of Xerox UK&I. “As part of the new contract, Xerox take over services supporting 35,000-plus print devices for over 200,000 users across 866 locations and 21 countries. During 2022 and 2024, we will be transitioning, scoping, testing, and securing devices to maintain print and copy quality and productivity, whilst supporting MOD’s operational requirements. Additionally, we’ll work with the MOD to heighten understanding of the environmental impact and costs of printing, encouraging users to truly think about whether it is necessary.”