Xerox snags managed print services contract with University of Maine

Xerox Business Solutions has been awarded a contract from the University of Maine System for managed print services.

According to a press statement from the university, the contract to the Norwalk-headquartered Xerox “marks a transition from a long-standing relationship with Canon Solutions America, as well as other vendor equipment.”

The university added that one of the “overarching goals of the contract is to ensure printing is environmentally and fiscally sustainable while meeting the needs of the university community. This will include consolidating redundant and costly devices in favor of more efficient and environmentally friendly equipment and processes.”

Xerox and the university’s IT department will begin their collaboration by taking an inventory and assessment of current devices that are installed across the various campuses. Over the course of the next six to eight weeks, Xerox will be conducting on-site assessments to map locations with an IT representative to develop a recommendation of equipment.

A campus team will review these recommendations and make adjustments in collaboration with Xerox and key stakeholders to ensure the campus investment in equipment is maximized.