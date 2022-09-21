Survey: Most Americans are not confident the feds can protect the country from cyber attacks

Public confidence in the federal government’s ability to protect the nation from cybersecurity breaches is fairly low.

According to a new survey of 1,000 adults released by the cybersecurity firm PC Matic, 60% of respondents do not believe the federal government is prepared to defend itself from cyber threats – a three percentage point drop from a similar survey conducted last year. Nearly 66% of Americans believe the federal government should be doing more to protect the nation from cyber threats, up from 61% in 2021, and 38% of IT professionals said they lacked confidence in the government’s ability to defend itself against a cyber attack.

“Americans must be able to trust the federal government and its ability to combat cyber threats,” said Rob Cheng, CEO and founder of PC Matic. “In our increasingly reliant cyber world, and especially considering the lack of confidence Americans currently have, preventative cyber technologies must be prioritized and put in place to harden American’s cyber defenses and boost public confidences immediately.”