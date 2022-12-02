Spectrum Enterprise now offering ultra-high speed data up to 100 Gpbs

Spectrum Enterprise, a unit of Stamford-headquartered Charter Communications, Inc, has announced the availability of ultra-high speed data services across its national fiber network that deliver speeds of 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) for a range of data transport solutions, such as internet, WAN and wavelength.

According to the company, public cloud access, high-speed trading, video collaboration, file sharing, high-performance computing and internet access are among the activities driving the demand for ultra-high speed data services. Spectrum Enterprises added it can easily scale from 10 Gbps to 100 Gbps and offer a range of redundancy options.

“We’re investing in the breadth and depth of our network, its capabilities, and, importantly, the solutions and experience surrounding them so that we can provide businesses with speeds of 100 Gbps and beyond,” said Bill Archer, Charter’s executive vice president and president of Spectrum Enterprise. “Our ultra-high speed data services capitalize on the performance capabilities of our dense fiber network with an unmatched experience and value. From solution design to dedicated support and management, we’re there every step of the way so our clients stay a step ahead of future technologies and business demands.”