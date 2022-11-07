New app can turn selfies into NFTs

The London-based idexo has announced the early alpha release of NFTMe, a new mobile app on both iOS and Android that lets users turn selfies and other photos into NFTs and list them for sale.

The app directly leverages idexo’s own SDK and API, enabling simple user experiences that make it easy for anyone without any blockchain knowledge to use it. The use of the SDK enables multiple blockchain integrations including Arbitrum, Arweave, Avalanche, BNBChain, Dogechain, Ethereum, Fantom, OKC and Polygon.

According to idexo, the app has a simple onboarding process that doesn’t require the user to know anything about blockchain wallets or gas. NFTs can be created and listed in a global user’s collection for free.

“We’re excited to launch this early release of NFTMe, an app that leverages our SDK and API to create web2 user experiences that leverage web3,” says Greg Marlin, CEO and chief technology officer at idexo, “Having build out the foundation of a strong mobile development automation pipeline, we are pleased to be able to rapidly build upon it as well as release more innovative apps that integrate complete customer journeys. Furthermore, having this foundation enables us to offer complete customer experience solutions that integrate web2 and web3 for corporate innovation partners.”