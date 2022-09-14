IBM’s new LinuxOne servers offer scalability and sustainability

IBM has debuted its LinuxONE Emperor 4 server, a highly scalable Linux and Kubernetes-based platform designed to offer scalability and sustainability.

According to the Armonk-headquartered company, the IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 is an engineered scale-out-on-scale-up system designed to enable clients to run workloads at sustained high density and increase capacity by turning on unused cores without increasing their energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions. The new system also features pervasive encryption to protect data at-rest and in-flight, a priority for clients in regulated industries such as financial services.

“Data centers are energy intensive, and they can account for a large portion of an organization’s energy use. But data and technology can help companies turn sustainability ambition into action,” said Marcel Mitran, IBM fellow and chief technology officer of cloud platform at IBM LinuxONE. “Reducing data center energy consumption is a tangible way to decrease carbon footprint. In that context, migrating to IBM LinuxONE is designed to help clients meet their scale and security goals, in addition to meeting sustainability goals for today’s digital business.”