IBM awarded $488M contract with the VA

IBM (NYSE: IBM) received a $488.66 million contract to continue helping the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) sustain and enhance its personnel data management and processing platform.

The Armonk-headquartered company will provide renewal subscription services to its shared service software as a service offering (SaaS) that supports the VA’s enterprise human resources system. The contract also covers system enhancements, data migration and transition support services.

The contract, which was first reported by GovConWire.com, spans one-year and has four option years and two optional task orders.