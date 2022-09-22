EMS in Yonkers confirms cybersecurity breach

A Yonkers-based emergency medical service (EMS) has confirmed it was the victim of a cybersecurity breach.

According to a News 12 report, certain systems at Empress EMS were penetrated by an unauthorized party on May 26. This party copied a small subset of files on July 13, and many of the files included patient data including Social Security numbers and insurer information.

The breach was discovered the day after the files were copies, and a hacking site identified the culprit as Hive, a ransomware operation Empress is offering impacted patients a free 12-month membership in Experian Identity Works to monitor their credit history.

Photo courtesy Empress EMS