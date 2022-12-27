Home Hudson Valley Dutchess County to host cybersecurity summit in January

Dutchess County to host cybersecurity summit in January

By
Phil Hall
-

The Dutchess County Office of Central and Information Services (OCIS) will present its second Hudson Valley Cyber Security Summit on Jan. 11th at Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

The event, which is sponsored by Marist College, will feature representatives from federal, state and county agencies who will focus on issues the current cyber threat landscape, which cybersecurity issues need to be prioritized and cybersecurity survival. The summit is being presented for both private and public sector IT professionals.

“As technology continues to make things easier, faster, and more convenient, it becomes imperative to be prepared for and protect against possible cyber threats,” said OCIS Commissioner Glenn Marchi. “I encourage everyone involved in their organization’s information and technology services to attend our Cyber Security Summit to learn more about modern approaches to cybersecurity as well as the latest tools and resources available. Staying ahead of current cyber threats can make a significant difference when protecting sensitive data and maintaining constituents’ trust.”

The summit is free, but registration is required in advance and is available at DutchessNY.gov/CyberSummit.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

