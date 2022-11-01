Archtop Fiber to install all-fiber network in Saugerties

Archtop Fiber, a Kingston-based provider of internet and phone service to residential and business customers across the Northeast, has announced a strategic partnership with the both the Town and Village of Saugerties on the installation of an all-fiber broadband network.

The new all-fiber network will span 250 fiber miles, and the groundbreaking for the project is expected to take place this month.

“As the demand for faster and more reliable Internet access skyrockets across our community, it is critical we develop the advanced and expanded broadband infrastructure needed to power everyday life here in Saugerties,” said Bill Murphy, Mayor of Saugerties. “With decades of experience building broadband networks across a wide variety of locations, Archtop Fiber is the ideal partner to ensure our thriving city keeps up with the pace of technology. Their local approach and focus assures that Saugerties is well positioned with best-in-class broadband now and well into the future.”

“Nestled between the Hudson River and the Catskills, Saugerties is the perfect location to begin our journey to advance our mission of bringing state-of-the-art Internet access to the communities across the Northeast that need it most,” said Jeff DeMond, chairman and CEO of Archtop Fiber. “We are proud to serve as the official technology partner for this thriving community, and the network we are developing will open new doors — bringing the digital world to Saugerties’ businesses, schools, libraries, health organizations, farms and community centers.”