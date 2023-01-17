Home Latest News Three-day grand opening planned for New Rochelle’s Rumble Boxing

Rumble Boxing, a tri-state chain of boxing-inspired workout centers, is hosting a three-day grand opening celebration for its first Westchester location at 77 Quaker Ridge Road in New Rochelle.

The event will take place from Jan. 26-29 and will include community exclusive membership specials and a buy-one-class-get-one-free for first timers. Rumble Boxing offers 45-minute, 10-round, strength and conditioning group workouts, crafted around teardrop-style aqua boxing bags and high-intensity strength training circuits.

“We are so excited to open the very first Rumble Boxing studio in Westchester County, offer members an up-scale, high energy environment and create a supportive community,” said Heather Rhyu, who co-owns the New Rochelle location with Brooke Reinfeld. “The Rumble workout is for everybody; from the motivational trainers to the curated music, you can always go at your own pace.”

Additional Rumble locations are planned for later this year across the state line in Norwalk and Stamford.

