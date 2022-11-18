Survey: Americans will bet $1.8B on the World Cup

A new survey from the American Gaming Association (AGA) is forecasting 20.5 million American adults – or 8% of the population – will bet a total of $1.8 billion on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins in Qatar on Nov. 20.

The AGA survey stated U.S.-based World Cup bettors are either planning to bet online (48%), in a casual bet with a friend (29%), at a physical casino sportsbook (23%), with a bookie (20%) or as part of a paid pool (17%).

Gen Z (11%) and millennial (14%) adults are more interested in betting on the World Cup than Gen X (8%) and baby boomers (2%). The survey also found the majority (78%) of World Cup bettors say it is important for them to place their bets legally.

“As the first World Cup with widespread availability of legal sports betting, this will certainly be the most bet-upon soccer event ever in the U.S.,” said AGA Senior Vice President Casey Clark. “With more than half of all American adults having access to legal betting options in their home market, legal sports betting will deepen American fan engagement in the most-watched sporting event in the world.”