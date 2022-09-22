Stamford’s NBC Sports in NFL season pact with BetMGM

Stamford-based NBC Sports is partnering with BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming operator, and NBC Sports, in an endeavor during the 2022 NFL season that will be highlighted by weekly integrations on Football Night in America (FNIA) and content across other NBC Sports platforms.

According to the companies, BetMGM will be featured on FNIA in a variety of content including a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry. This segment will highlight storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Real-time betting odds on FNIA’s scoring ticker also will be showcased.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, will go deep into game storylines and include BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

“As we continue to innovate within the rapidly growing sports-betting marketplace, this new partnership with BetMGM will allow NBC Sports to engage more fans across multiple platforms. We’re looking forward to collaborating with BetMGM and are excited about the future activation opportunities this partnership will present,” said Will McIntosh, president of NBC Sports Next & Fandango.