New head coach for Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, a USA Hockey-sanctioned junior ice hockey organization, have hired Patrik Stefan as their new head coach.

A Czech Republic native, Stefan was the first overall pick in the National Hockey League draft in 1999 and played 455 games across seven seasons for the Atlanta Thrashers and the Dallas Stars. He represented the Czech Republic at the IIHF’s World Junior Championships in 1998 and at the World Championships in 2006, claiming a silver medal at the World Championships.

Stefan worked as a certified NHL player agent from 2007-2021. He was also the head coach of the Little Caesers U15 Midget team, claiming a National Championship in 2019.

“We are happy to welcome Patrik into the organization,” said President of Hockey Operations Billy McCreary. “Patrik has vast experience as a player, coach, and mentor. Not only does he possess a great hockey mind, but he has the innate ability to provide guidance to players who are committed to playing at the highest of levels. The foundation of Patrik’s beliefs and philosophies will provide us the necessary building blocks to continue our quest toward a Robertson Cup.”