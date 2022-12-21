Iona offers free tickets to two upcoming basketball games

Iona University is offering complimentary general admission tickets for a pair of upcoming basketball game to members of the communities surrounding its New Rochelle campus.

The school is providing free tickets to the women’s basketball team’s game against Niagara on Dec. 29 at 6:00 p.m. and the men’s team game against Saint Peter’s on Jan. 1 at 4:00 p.m. Both games are being held at Iona’s Hynes Athletic Center and tickets can be obtained by using promo code NEIGHBORS at ionagaels.universitytickets.com.

On its website, the school said the offer is made to “to open up the action to the University’s friends and neighbors as Gaels are home for the holidays. All are invited for a chance to cheer on the Gaels up close and in action, especially as the men’s basketball team is currently undefeated at home and looks to continue their winning streak.”

Photo courtesy of Iona University