Home Latest News Iona offers free tickets to two upcoming basketball games

Iona offers free tickets to two upcoming basketball games

By
Phil Hall
-

Iona University is offering complimentary general admission tickets for a pair of upcoming basketball game to members of the communities surrounding its New Rochelle campus.

The school is providing free tickets to the women’s basketball team’s game against Niagara on Dec. 29 at 6:00 p.m. and the men’s team game against Saint Peter’s on Jan. 1 at 4:00 p.m. Both games are being held at Iona’s Hynes Athletic Center and tickets can be obtained by using promo code NEIGHBORS at ionagaels.universitytickets.com.

On its website, the school said the offer is made to “to open up the action to the University’s friends and neighbors as Gaels are home for the holidays. All are invited for a chance to cheer on the Gaels up close and in action, especially as the men’s basketball team is currently undefeated at home and looks to continue their winning streak.”

Photo courtesy of Iona University

Previous articleSay it with (paper) flowers
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here