Danbury Hat Tricks to host Scout Night on Jan. 21

The Danbury Hat Tricks, a team within the Federal Prospects Hockey League, will host Scout Night on Jan. 21.

According to the team, any Scout troop members who sign up will receive a complimentary ticket to that night’s game – the Hat Tricks versus the Binghamton Black Bears – and will receive a complimentary beverage and hot dog. They will also have the opportunity to sleep over at the Danbury Ice Arena that night – Scouts will need to bring their own tent or sleeping bag. In addition, participating Scouts will have the opportunity to present the colors on the ice and stand with the team for the National Anthem and to participate in a post-game skate on the ice; skate rentals are available.

More information is online at scoutnight.com – participants will need to use the code SCOUTS on checkout.

Photo: Dennis Carr / Flickr Creative Commons